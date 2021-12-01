Meadville, Linn County girls reach Northwestern tournament semis

As reported to LCL

MENDON — The projected, but not assured, Northwestern Invitational tournament girls’ championship game between western Linn County squads was still on track at mid-week.

The top-seeded Meadville Lady Eagles (2-0) got a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds from senior Maggie McLain Monday as they began pursuit of another NIT championship with a 53-17 shredding of Hale/Bosworth.

The second-seeded Lady Mustangs of Linn County R-1 stormed into the semifinals the next evening, blistering Keytesville 59-14.

To reach Saturday’s potential county neighbors showdown, Meadville needed to dispose of Brunswick and Linn County handle challenging Higbee in Thursday’s semifinals.

On the boys’ side, Meadville and the host NHS Eagles were in the championship semifinals, as well, but MHS was an underdog against high-scoring Higbee, which plundered Keytesville 106-13 Tuesday. Northwestern’s second-seeded boys faced Hale/Bosworth in the semis Thursday.

Meadville girls’ sophomore guard Korrie Holcer tacked on 15 points – all from 3-points range, three shot blocks, three steals, and two assists and Kendra Meyers chipped in another 12 points to buttress McLain’s Monday’s effort.

Under first-year head coach Katie Eggers, Hale/Bosworth was led by Calley Miller’s five points in the Lady Cardinals’ season debut.

If relegated to the third-place game, Meadville would have played again Friday night.

Linn County’s girls rode the smoking-hot hand of senior Morgan Livingston and supportive scoring of Alyssa Bukovac to a 51-11 lead through three quarters Tuesday.

Livingston had 10 first-quarter points and 26 through three stanzas before finishing with 28 in the red-and-green’s season opener. She had a pair of treys along the way, but had some challenges at the foul line.

Bukovac also had two triples on her way to 15 points. Three other Lady Mustangs had five or six points, including reserves Megan Sharp and Mikaela Rojas.

Eight of Keytesville’s 14 points were by Ella Hill.

In boys’ play, MHS began the tourney with a 56-31 disposal of Brunswick Monday.

Junior post player Parker Hammond had seven baskets and hit seven of eight free throws for a game-best 21 points, along with 11 rebounds, leading the Eagles (1-1).

Kaje Tsikoyak chipped in 12 by hitting four of eight shots beyond the arc and Gauge Shiflett netted three treys and 10 tallies while pulling down seven boards. Riley Ryan chipped in nine points and a team-high five steals and Kyler Klein had eight rebounds, four points, and three thefts off the bench.

If the Eagles wound up playing for third place, that game will be today (Saturday) at 4:30 p.m.

BHS’ Wildcats got 14 points from Brayden Norris in the opening-round setback against Meadville.

In their season debut, Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals led most of the way, pulling away down the stretch with a 15-5 advantage in the last period to top Linn County 66-49 in the tourney’s first round Monday. The No. 3 seed Cardinals led 34-26 at halftime and 51-44 going to the last period.

In the scoring column, Hale/Bosworth had four players reach dual digits and two others with six points each. Hitting a couple of 3s, Jayce Broyles showed the way with 18 points, followed by Drake Heussner’s 15 (including 5-of-6 foul shooting), 11 by Dillon Rounkles, and 10 by Tristian Crose.

Linn County’s Mustangs (0-1), who played again in the consolation semifinals Wednesday, also had nice scoring distribution. All seven Mustangs who scored putting up at least five points. Leading the herd with 12 points was Gage Seals. Cooper Ballinger and Mason Singleton had eight apiece, Silas Dodd six off the bench and Connor Murrell and reserve Dylan Andrade-Miller five each.

The Linn County R-1 boys hoped to advance to Friday’s consolation final with a win in their semifinal Wednesday against either Northwestern or Bucklin/Macon County R-4 Wednesday.

Northwestern’s boys (1-1) gained their semifinals slot with a 68-37 Tuesday night rout of Bucklin/Macon County R-4 powered by Landon Winn’s 28 points, all scored before he sat out the last period. Gannon Johnson added 13 tallies and Trey Stockwell 12.

Nacho Guerrero’s 20 points led B/MCR4.

Brunswick’s girls throttled Northwestern (0-2) 36-13 Monday, led by Cadence Meyer’s 12 points and 10 by Harleigh Lewis. Alexa McCollum’s seven led the NHS scoring.

Higbee’s boys, fourth-place finishers in the Class 1 state tournament last March with a very young squad, showed their ready to take up where they left off, reaching triple figures Tuesday in their second victory in as many outings.

Sophomore Jordan Fuemmeler rifled in 32 points and classmate Will Spilman, who missed a portion of last season with illness, proved coach Tanner Burton right in his preseason estimate that he’d been an “offensive sleeper,” coming off the bench to hit seven 3-pointers and score 30 points.

Senior Luke Ritter added 16 points and Derek Rockett, another sophomore, cruised to 11.

Higbee’s girls handled Bucklin/Macon County R-4 56-41 behind 16 points by freshman Ronnie Welch Tuesday.