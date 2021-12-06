Close losses accumulating for BHS basketball girls

As reported to LCL

QUEEN CITY — Even though both Brookfield High School basketball teams came close to avoiding the fate, both the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs went winless in last week’s Tri-Rivers Classic tournament and entered this week still searching for elusive victory No. 1 of 2021-22.

After losing to the Putnam County Lady Midgets by 27 points at home a week earlier, the Lady Bulldogs came back with, according to head coach Ronnie Sharp, “a new plan and a week's worth of practice to address our mistakes the first time” and almost pulled off a flip of the outcome last Wednesday.

Rematched with PCHS in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-Rivers Classic, Brookfield (0-4) nearly overcame a 12-points deficit after three quarters before losing 34-31 at Scotland County’s middle school gym.

“We battled to keep it within about 10 throughout the game, just waiting for the forth quarter to make our run,” coach Sharp reports.

“With about two minutes left, we had closed the lead to just two. Putnam stepped up with a big 3-pointer, but that was the last time we allowed them to score or even get a shot off.”

Following that last bucket by the Unionville crew, BHS had five possessions to try to produce six points and pull off the upset, he recapped.

“On our first possession, we missed a wide-open layup. On the second, we took a hard-contact pull-up jumper, trying to draw a foul, but missed,” Sharp states.

After a traveling violation on the third possession, the coach continued, “Maddie Wilbeck drove in hard and hit a jumper with a lot of contact to put us within three points.

“Throughout this time, we played full-court, in-their-face defense with a couple of fouls to give and forced them to turn the ball over. Eventually, we got the seventh (team) foul on us and sent them to the line with about 10 seconds left.”

As Brookfield hoped, the Lady Midgets shooter missed the front end of the 1-and-1 and the Lady Bulldogs grabbed the rebound.

“We got the ball down the floor and got a good look and the shot up, but it just didn't fall.”

Prior to the fourth-quarter frenzy and tight finish, Brookfield had difficulty getting points on the scoreboard, falling behind 9-3 after one frame and 17-9 at the half before facing the double-digits spread going to the fourth stanza.

“Many valuable lessons learned again that will help us be more competitive and win in the future,” Sharp reflected.

Statistically, Brookfield’s girls received a game-high 10 tallies from Wilbeck, seven by Greenlee McCollum, six from Madilynn Lumsden, four by Torrie Trentham, and two apiece from Darcy Izard and Gracyn Beckman. All eight Lady Bulldogs in uniform played.

Putnam County’s Tipton shared game scoring honors with Wilbeck by netting 10 points.

Although no details were reported, Brookfield’s girls again hotly pursue that first triumph Saturday, but lost another close contest, 45-41, to Knox County in the seventh-place contest.

The BHS boys’ Saturday seventh-place game against Clark County slipped away into a 55-41 defeat, according to Bulldogs coach Carey Davison, due to a loss of defensive focus after halftime.

“Played three good quarters and one bad one,” he commented. “The team played great defense in the first half, but quit playing with our hands up and aggressive in the third (period), which allowed (Clark County) to build a lead, causing our fourth quarter to get ugly.”

No detailed information was reported on the Bulldogs’ narrow 38-35 setback at the hands of host Schuyler County in the consolation semifinals last Thursday.

This week brought a Tuesday visit to Milan for non-conference play as the only BHS varsity hoops action.

Next week not only will have Monday’s trip to Hamilton, but also the rescheduled home games against Fayette Thursday, Dec. 16. Those were postponed back before Thanksgiving, due to the length of Fayette’s football season.