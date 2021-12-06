East Buchanan makes Marceline second in state football again, 21-7

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

COLUMBIA — Given the strong Marceline-MU connection, fueled by the extensive, long-time support of the University of Missouri-Columbia by Marceline businessman Don Walsworth’s family and publishing business, there was a home-game feel and black-and-gold appearance to the Marceline High School football Tigers’ involvement in Saturday’s final game of the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s 2021 Show-Me Bowl series of state-championship games on Faurot Field in MU’s Memorial Stadium.

Unfortunately for this year’s Tigers and their legion of fans, neither the multiple MU connections nor the team’s determined and resolute effort could prevent the same ill-fated outcome that three of the previous four MHS gridiron squads that competed in a state-championship contest had experienced.

Facing a bigger, mobile and talented East Buchanan Bulldogs team, Marceline’s senior-laden Tigers made a stalwart bid to climb out of a 21-0 third-quarter pit, but ultimately could not, falling to the Bulldogs from Gower 21-7 in the Class 1 title game Saturday afternoon.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words a little bit just because we’ve been through so much together,” Mark Ross, Tigers head coach, commented in a post-game group interview with media after guiding many seniors who had been freshman members of his first MHS squad in 2018.

“It certainly didn’t end the way we had hoped, but I’m extremely proud of these guys and everything they’ve accomplished this year.”

With the starting lineup on both sides of the ball returning virtually intact from a state-quarterfinalist club in 2020, both internal and external expectations for Marceline were high this fall. While the ultimate goal might have just eluded the club’s grasp, finishing second in the state is a lofty achievement which will only taste sweeter as the years pass, Ross anticipates.

“It’s hard to realize right now,” he reflected, flanked by four of those seniors serving as squad representatives in the media event. “They hurt, and we feel for them, but, at the end of the day, 10 or 15 years down the road, they’re going to look back and reflect on this season and just everything we went through as a team – how we grew, how we got to this point, and what an incredible ride of a season it really was.”

The last block of the ride didn’t go the way Marceline had hoped, though, not through any particular fault of the Tigers. East Buchanan (14-1) simply executed better for most of the first three periods and then came up with enough clutch defensive plays down the stretch to sidetrack its resilient opponent.

Marceline reached the title game with a high-wire postseason act, being within one late-game play of not making it to the Show-Me Bowl many had projected as their near-certain destiny before and during the season.

After a 36-30 triumph over Ewing: Highland in the district final, a 21-20 shading of fellow Lewis and Clark Conference member Fayette in the state quarterfinals, and kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired to get past Hayti 31-30 in the semifinals, there was no chance the 21-0 deficit early in the third quarter Saturday would deter or discourage the Tigers.

Instead, they punched the ball into the end zone on Hunter Nelson’s 1-yard run with 2:53 remaining in the third one play after Caleb Stallo pulled in a tough 17-yards pass from Jacob Stallo on a fourth-and-10 play.

“That’s kind of been these guys’ ‘M.O.,’” Ross mused for reporters. “They continue to fight.”

“We get in the locker room at halftime and we came together again,” Jace Bixenman, multi-faceted MHS standout, told the media during the post-game session. “Several times this season, we’ve had to come together and faced adversity and that’s why the second half was a way better ‘flow’ for us.”

A possession later, two pass completions to senior Sam Gillman, who was even more of an impact player on defense with a huge interception in the MHS end zone in the first half to keep it 14-0 and mid-fourth-quarter fumble recovery of a cough-up forced by linebacker Nelson at the EBHS 15, helped move the ball to just shy of midfield.

Then another J. Stallo-to-C. Stallo completion produced a long run after the catch, the 34-yards pickup putting MHS in the “red zone” at the Bulldogs’ 19 with more than eight minutes remaining. A touchdown and conversion in the next 60-90 seconds would put Marceline back within one score with still over half a quarter to go.

However, after another short completion to Gillman made it third-and-2, an incompletion and EBHS stop of a run for just over a 1-yard gain left Marceline a few inches short of a first-and-goal chance.

Still not dissuaded, the Tigers quickly created another chance to tighten the screws on “East Buck.” On a conservative, off-tackle run by Bulldogs senior Cru Conaway, Nelson’s well-placed hit from the side jarred the ball free and Gillman was first to it at the 15.

With 6:32 on the clock, Marceline sought the quick strike and came within inches of it, but the first-down pass to C. Stallo along the back line of the end zone saw him land from his jumping catch with one or both feet either just over the line, nullifying the would-be touchdown reception.

Three snaps later, on a fourth-down pass, Conaway made up for his fumble by coming off his coverage of one receiver to intercept at the 1 a post-pattern throw intended for C. Stallo, who was open several yards into the end zone.

That turned out to be the death knell on Marceline’s dream as the Bulldogs produced three first downs on its ensuing possession and ran the clock down to mere seconds remaining before surrendering the ball back to the Tigers.

East Buchanan posted a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, outgaining Marceline 142-57 in the opening half while getting a 5-yards touchdown run by sophomore Trevor Klein and a 1-yarder from Conaway.

When they recovered the Tigers’ onside kick at their own 48 to open the second half and, seven plays later, put the ball in the end zone again on Klein’s 8-yards run around the left side, the Bulldogs owned a 3-scores lead less than three minutes into the second half and were threatening to make it a blowout, but Marceline remained uncooperative.

While MHS’ two unfulfilled fourth-quarter scoring chances were more obvious in their import, the Tigers likely rued a missed chance in the second quarter just as much in hindsight.

Following “East Buck’s” second score, Marceline’s offensive unit took the field with the ball at its own 32 and, with a good first-play gain of 14 yards by Jace Bixenman and a pair of third-down conversions – the second on an offside infraction by the Bulldogs, advanced the ball inside the EBHS 35.

Four plays later, on fourth-and-8, the Stallos made the first of their three key connections, not only moving the yardsticks with a 9-yards pickup on a sideline route, but also getting an extra dozen yards from it for a late hit on C. Stallo by a Bulldogs defender.

That made it first-and-10 from the 12, but a killer holding penalty on a first-down screen pass from there set the ball back to the 23 and, four plays later, despite getting the ball to the 9, a pass went incomplete at the goal line, keeping MHS off the scoreboard.

“We thought there were going to be things (offensive plays that would work) there early on in the game that didn’t materialize like we thought,” the Marceline coach revealed in his post-game comments. “… Once we got to that point and moved down the list a little bit, that was when things started clicking a little bit.

“We knew those things were going to be there, but it just took us a little bit longer to get to that point than we’d hoped.”

Statistically, East Buchanan, mostly with its win-assuring final drive, out-gained Marceline 330 yards to 266. The Tigers had a large 199-97 margin in passing yards, but were uncharacteristically out-rushed a whopping 233-67.

The number of first downs and penalty yardage were similar for both sides, but the Bulldogs did have a very large advantage in time of possession – 30:25-17:35, according to the official stats. They also scored touchdowns three of the four times they had the ball in the “red zone,” while MHS was only one of four in that category.

Marceline did have a 2-1 edge in takeaways with Gillman having both.

Individually, Gillman not only had the theft and recovery on defense, but made a game-most seven pass catches for 57 yards. J. Stallo completed 15 of his 31 passes for 181 yards, while Wyatt Molloy threw two passes and completed both for 18 yards. Molloy also had two receptions for 25 yards and rushed five times for 22 more.

Sophomore Caleb Stallo picked up a game-best 60 total yards on his three receptions.

On defense, senior linebacker Mason Barnett was the busiest Tiger, being part of 12 tackles, including a sack shared with Brayden King.

The “Black Rage” made seven total tackles behind the line of scrimmage for 21 lost EBHS yards. Marceline had only two plays go for negative yardage.

Ross said, while the greatest disappointment was for this group of players, there also had been a sense of playing for the previous MHS runnersup (1979, 1989, 2013), too.

“There were going to be opportunities that we needed to seize for our program,” the coach said in his post-game comments.

“There have been some other (MHS) teams that have got here in the past and unfortunately came up short, so we wanted to rewrite that and be the second team in Marceline history to be able to bring home the state title.

“That was kind of the message all week, that this was the opportunity we’ve talked about since summer.”

The Marceline coach also expressed thanks to the more than 1,000 Tigers fans who turned out to cheer on the squad at Columbia.

“It was great energy. They bring it every week,” he said of the contingent, which seemed to slightly outnumber East Buchanan’s support. “We’re very fortunate that our fans travel extremely well every week.”

Responding to a reporter’s question about this year’s team having to deal with the pressure of high expectations, an early-season flurry of injuries that sidelined one starter for the rest of the season and, at one point, had seven starters sitting out the same game with injury or illness issues, and finally the multiple close calls in the postseason to reach the state-championship contest, J. Stallo replied, “We did have a lot of adversity, but I’m proud of how we all ended up coming together – I’d say it was about week six – everybody came together and became like a true brotherhood and a family and we finally got stuff rolling.

“Very proud.”