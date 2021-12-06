Meadville girls wear another Northwestern crown

There were multiple positive moments for all of the non-Brookfield high school basketball teams from Linn County and nearby schools last week, but, not unexpectedly, the best week belonged to Meadville’s Lady Eagles.

With no difficulty, the top-seeded Lady Eagles soared to the championship of the 66th-annual Northwestern Invitational Tournament, outscoring their three opponents by exactly 100 points combined and having a “running clock” in use when all three games ended, even last Saturday’s title contest against Higbee. Meadville’s ladies (4-0) won the championship by a 60-29 spread.

Meadville’s boys secured third place, as anticipated, to exit the week with a 2-2 record for the season.

Northwestern’s Eagles took second in their tourney behind Higbee, as projected, dropping Saturday’s title contest by a respectable 68-49 margin.

Linn County’s girls and boys came away from the play at Mendon empty-handed when both lost final-round games last Friday, but there’s a disclaimer attached to the girls’ game. The Lady Mustangs’ best player, Morgan Livingston, did not play in the third-place loss to Brunswick.

Due to Marceline’s advancement to the Class 1 state-championship football game last Saturday, Marceline did not have a boys’ presence in the Glasgow Invitational Tournament, as originally planned. The Lady Tigers split two games in the 91st-annual GIT, but demurred playing for consolation at midday Saturday in order to let all MHS students have full opportunity to attend and, in some cases, be involved as cheerleaders and/or band members at the football contest.

MEADVILLE

At Mendon, sniping from outside time and time again, the Lady Eagles raced to a 23-2 lead over Higbee in the first eight minutes, then built their lead to 43-10 by halftime. They were up 56-16 going into the final stanza.

When it was all over, the Lady Eagles had fired home 13 3-pointers, including six by sophomore Korrie Holcer as she hit for a game-high 21 points. Mallory Dennis had two triples and 14 points, and Maggie McLain three to help generate 11 points. Alexa Young had the last two and netted eight points.

Freshman Ronnie Welch paced Higbee with 12 tallies, but no one else had more than three.

That came after their 59-22 romp past Brunswick in Thursday’s semifinal behind their “big three.” Holcer hit five treys and had 19 points, while steady Dennis provided 17 markers and McLain 12. McLain was perfect on eight free throws.

The MHS Eagles rode a career-high 23 points by Kaje Tsikoyak, who knocked down seven triples, as they strolled by Hale/Bosworth. Parker Hammond tallied 15 points and Gauge Shiflett hit three from outside the arc as he scored 11 points.

The Meadville boys couldn’t keep up with top seed Higbee in their semifinal, falling 60-44. Meadville had 14 points from Gauge Shiflett, 12 by Parker Hammond, and 10 off the bench from Kyler Klein.

This week’s Meadville schedule includes last night’s home and Tri-County Conference opener against Atlanta, followed by non-league play at Hardin-Central Thursday and a Friday league visit from Brashear.

MARCELINE

After beginning the Glasgow tourney and their season with 5-points loss to New Franklin Nov. 29, as reported in last weekend’s LCL, the Marceline Lady Tigers routed Westran 61-28 last Wednesday, but opted out of the consolation-game appearance (Westran played in it in their stead). No information on the Marceline girls’ win was reported.

This week’s schedule for Marceline had its boys due to make their belated debut as part of Tuesday’s scheduled road doubleheader at Trenton and then the home opener for the girls and boys Friday against Green City.

LINN COUNTY

Both LCHS squads came away from the tournament at Mendon with 1-2 marks for the week and season.

The Lady Mustangs probably would have won third place had Livingston been available Friday night, but instead sustained a 37-32 loss to Brunswick. Alyssa Bukovac’s 18 points led Linn County. Maddie Chapman contributed seven and Martia Brosdahl five.

The evening before, Livingston’s nine points led the Lady Mustangs as they were topped by Higbee 36-29.

For the Mustangs, Friday’s consolation game also saw Brunswick prevail, 47-41. For Linn County, which trailed most of the way, Gage Seals netted 17 points and Cooper Ballinger 10.

The LCHS boys had battled past Bucklin/Macon County R-4 67-61 last Wednesday in the consolation semis. Mustang Mason Small fired in 25 points, Seals 12, and Ballinger 11.

This week, the Purdin-based squads were to host Brashear Tuesday before Atlanta comes in on Friday. Both of those will be Tri-County Conference varsity doubleheaders.

MENDON: NORTHWESTERN

The host boys (2-2) didn’t give No. 1 seed Higbee quite as close a game as Meadville had in the semifinals, but, aside from the second period, still were competitive.

Trailing 14-8 after one stanza, the NHS boys were out-gunned 20-6 in the second to trail by 18 at the half. They effectively matched last year’s Class 1 state fourth-place finishers point for point in the last half.

For Northwestern, Hayden Harms and Landon Winn each tallied 12 points. Higbee had a combined 47 from 10th graders Jordan Fuemmeler (28) and Derek Rockett (10).

Northwestern’s Eagles bombed Hale/Bosworth 21-6 in the second period of their championship semifinal last Thursday and coasted from there, winning 60-34. Gannon Johnson fired in four triples and 19 points, while Trey Stockwell netted 16 tallies and Hayden Harms 14. Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals had 12 each from Drake Heussner and Brennen Gilson.

The Lady Eagles were 43-33 victims of B/MCR4 in last Friday’s consolation contest, faltering in the fourth frame after rallying from a 4-points halftime deficit to take a 26-25 lead after three quarters. Alexa McCollum’s 15 points led the Mendon girls with Anna Speichinger tacking on 10.

They bested Hale/Bosworth 43-24 in their consolation semifinal last Wednesday, getting 14 McCollum markers and 10 from Gwen Sackey.

This week, Northwestern’s squads will have three Carroll-Livingston Activity Association contests each. After hosting Breckenridge Tuesday in their league openers, the Eagles and Lady Eagles will go to Tina-Avalon Thursday and welcome Keytesville Friday.