Conference play under around Linn County hardwoods

As reported to LCL

Both Class 1 Linn County high school basketball schools, as well as the county’s southern-border neighbor, tipped off their 2021-22 conference basketball slates Tuesday with better-than-even overall results.

MEADVILLE — Three dozen points was the losing number – as it is wont to be in high school hoops – in the Tri-County Conference twinbill hosted by MHS.

On the right side of the final score, Meadville’s Lady Eagles had four twin-digits scorers and a near-double-double from junior guard Mallory Dennis as they strolled past Atlanta.

Dennis had 12 points and nine rebounds – three of those offensive grabs – and also made six steals and earned two assists in a stellar all-around showing.

Pacing the hosts in scoring was sophomore guard Korrie Holcer, who drained six of her 13 3-points-shot attempts as she tallied 20 points. She also had an impact in other ways, pulling down a half-dozen rebounds and having both three assists and three thefts.

Senior Maggie McLain continued her strong early-season showing after returning from last winter’s injury. She was four of nine from 3-points land and netted 14 points while matching Holcer’s six boards.

Rounding out the double-figure scorers for Meadville was junior Kendra Meyers, who had 10 points and half that many rebounds.

Also involved all over the court was junior Alexa Young, who had a team-most four assists, four rebounds, three steals, and five points as the Lady Eagles (5-0, 1-0 conf.) stayed unbeaten.

In boys’ play, Meadville held Atlanta to only four points in the second quarter and five in the fourth, but that couldn’t undo the damage of surrendering 28 AHS markers in the first eight minutes.

MHS (2-3, 0-1 conf.) never produced more than 12 points in a period, shooting 33% from the floor overall and sinking only two of 20 attempts from long range. Meadville got to the foul line only six times.

Junior Kyler Klein’s 13 points led the Eagles’ offense, but junior post man Parker Hammond ripped down 16 rebounds to go with nine points. Klein, who snagged eight caroms himself, matched Hammond’s six offensive grabs and also made three steals.

Next for Meadville was to be a Thursday trip to Hardin to face Hardin-Central. The HCHS boys started the week perfect at 4-0. On Friday, Meadville was due to return home to host Brashear in another TCC twinbill.

PURDIN — It was nearly a sweep for the home clubs, but Brashear thwarted it by nabbing a 3-points win in the boys’ nightcap. No details on either game were reported as the Lady Mustangs squared their overall record at 2-2 in the Tri-County Conference opener and the Ponies dipped to 1-3.

Linn County will stay at home for its next two outings, as well, welcoming league foe Atlanta Friday and non-conference opponent Northwestern Monday.

MENDON — NHS’ Carroll-Livingston Activity Association openers for the young season produced the expected lopsided wins.

Holding the Lady Bulldogs off the scoreboard in all quarters except the second, the Lady Eagles (2-4, 1-0 conf.) hit eight deuces and seven treys as they coasted to victory. They were led in scoring by Gwen Sackrey’s 13 points. Alexa McCollum added nine, all from beyond the arc. No BHS girl had more than two points as the Lady Bulldogs went to 0-3 overall while losing their CLAA debut for 2021-22.

The hosts led 32-5 after one period of the boys’ mismatch and were in front by 50 at halftime.

The Northwestern fusillade led to it having five double-figure scorers and eight players with at least eight points. Pacing veteran coach Michael Kahn’s club with 12 points apiece were Hayden Harms, Trey Stockwell and Landon Winn. They had 32 of their 36 markers before halftime. Fellow starter Gannon Johnson and reserve Cooper Reckamp netted 10 points each and backups Hank McCollum, Dwight Brees and Jason Bushery had eight each. Brees and Reckamp evenly divvied up NHS’ four trifectas.

Breckenridge (0-4, 0-2 conf.) had 11 points from Jose Torres.

Northwestern’s busy December schedule had it at CLAA foe Tina-Avalon Thursday, hosting Keytesville Friday, and going to non-conference opponent Linn County Monday.