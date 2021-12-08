Four BHS Bulldogs First in Own Wrestling Tourney Dec. 4

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — With only a couple of their veterans participating in the recently-arranged early-season tournament, Brookfield’s Bulldogs took fourth in the team standings among the seven varsity squads participating in the Dec. 4 Brookfield Invitational.

Trenton was tops in the varsity team standings with 138 points, followed by Versailles, Gallatin, and BHS tightly bunched at 107, 106 and 105 points, respectively.

BHS’ few junior-varsity entries – everyone wrestled in a single group – did generate the most points (46) among the seven JV squads. Brookfield’s combined 151 points were the second-best school total.

Individually for the Bulldogs, four of its nine varsity participants took first place in their respective weight divisions.

The busiest BHS wrestlers were senior Jaden Abongo at 170 pounds and freshman Peyton Parn at 120. Both dispatched five opponents.

Frosh P. Parn was the most decisive ‘Dog as none of his bouts went more than 94 seconds. One produced an injury default from a Versailles would-be foe.

P. Parn began with a 1:23 victory over Trenton’s Charlie Riley. Next was a slightly-longer 1:34 trimming of Caelan Haland of Macon before Trenton jayvee Trusten Streett was polished off in 1:06. After the Versailles wrestler couldn’t go, the BHS ninth grader wrapped up his brief, but perfect, day with a 40-seconds win by fall over Laren Dietz of Lawson.

The Brookfield senior opened with a 7-1 decision over Macon’s Isaac Kauffman and followed with a 3:52 win by fall over Landon Henson of Lawson. Next came a 1:32 finishing of Trenton’s Nate Burkeybile. A 12-4 major decision over Jagger Gray of Gallatin followed before Abongo capped his day with a 5-0 shutout of Versailles’ Jacob Schrock.

Like P. Parn, Brookfield junior 132-pounds returnee Gambal Staddie didn’t have any bout go the full six minutes. He won all three of his bouts by fall, only once going beyond the first period.

Staddie finished teammate Cole Weaver in 68 seconds in his first bout, then handled Trenton’s Brayden Hughs in 3:16 before pinning Trevor McCrary of Lawson in 1:26.

Completing the roster of Brookfield tourney champions was freshman Jaden Kyle in the “B” division at 160 pounds. Kyle pinned Trenton jayvee Collin Taylor at 1:09, then blanked Lawson’s Keegan Holder 7-0 before nipping Versailles jayvee Anthony Clark 12-11.

BHS’ Devan Parn took second at 138 pounds, winning three of four bouts. He began with a 31-seconds win by fall, but then dropped an 11-5 decision to Hunter McAtee of Trenton. D. Parn came back with a 1:48 win over Alex Radefeld of Versailles before receiving a forfeit from a would-be Lawson opponent.

Also participating in the varsity lineup for Brookfield were Kadyn Curl in the 152-pounds “B” division, Lucky Poston at 113, Collin Howerton at 126, and Cole Collins in 182 pounds’ “B” division. All are ninth graders.

While the other three were going 0-2, Howerton won two of five bouts, gaining a 10-0 major decision over Gallatin’s Luke Johnson to start his action and ending it with a 3:50 pin of Macon’s Gage Ludington.

At the jayvee level for Brookfield, three participants went undefeated – Cooper Clarkson (138B) winning three times and Bridger Grimshaw (132B) and Xaiver Sada (126B) twice each.

Cole Weaver went 2-1 at 132 and Shayton McCormick lost twice in as many attempts.

Brookfield’s grapplers – both the boys and girls – were in a double-dual at Higginsville Tuesday against the Huskers and Lawson (no results received) before the boys slid a little farther northwest Saturday for the Tom Hayes Duals tournament at Lexington.

The only outing on the Dec. 13-18 schedule is next Saturday’s “Battle on the KATY Trail” tournament at Sedalia. That will wrap up the 2021 portion of the BHS schedule.

With its football season just having ended, Marceline’s wrestlers were originally due to have a double-dual at Macon Tuesday with Carrollton the third team. The Lady Tigers did compete and won both duals, coach Jeff Wright reported just before Wednesday's press deadline (details will appear in the Dec. 15 LCL and before then on www.linncountyleader.com).

Its boys’ and girls’ teams are slated to participate in the Versailles Invitational Saturday (Dec. 11) and then be in a triple-dual with Trenton, Lathrop, and host Plattsburg on Tuesday. The Tigers also are among the teams in next weekend’s “Battle on the KATY Trail.”