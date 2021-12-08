Half-dozen Brookfield Gridders Had Postseason Nods

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

Six members of the 2021 Brookfield High School football Bulldogs received some level of postseason honor from the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association after a handful were tabbed for inclusion on the all-Clarence Cannon Conference teams.

Pacing the list of lauded Bulldogs is senior lineman Austin Tucker, who was first-team MSSA all-northeast district on both offense and defense, just as he had been on the all-league teams as a unanimous selection.

Also a 2-way first-team on the media organization’s list was senior running back/outside linebacker Tommy Gunn.

Selected both second-team all-league and MSSA all-district were senior center/linebacker Trent Polley and senior defensive back Jaden Abongo. Abongo also was second-team all-district all-purpose offensive player and all-CCC second-team kick returner.

Senior offensive guard Peyton Armstrong was second-team all-northeast district and honorable mention on the conference O-line list.

Rounding out the Brookfield honorees was junior defensive lineman Gavin Rodriguez. The MSSA members tabbed him for the district second team.

The 6’5”, 280-pounds Tucker is called by BHS head coach Cory Luke “the most-dominant offensive lineman we saw all season.” On the other side of the ball, Tucker “dominated all season despite being double- and triple-teamed every game,” the coach praised.

Statistically, Tucker was a part of 89 total tackles, a good number for a defensive lineman. Of those, nine came on the opponent’s side of the line of scrimmage, three were sacks, and three caused fumbles. Tucker recovered three fumbles, as well.

On offense, Gunn made use of Tucker’s, Armstrong’s, and Polley’s blocking – as well as that of the other linemen and other teammates – to accumulate 1,088 rushing yards and score nine touchdowns, reports Luke, who called him “our best offensive player.”

Defensively, the 5’10”, 190-pounds outside linebacker/defensive end was charted for 52 total tackles, 22 of them unassisted. Ten were for losses and two of those sacks. He forced three fumbles.

The 6’2”, 190-pounds Polley was the Bulldogs’ leading tackler with 182 tackles – 68 solo – by BHS statistical tracking. He had three tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles, according to information provided by the coach.

“He broke the school record for tackles in a season, despite being dinged up for the latter half of the season,” noted Luke.

At defensive back, Abongo covered opponents’ best receiver “and also did a great job” in run support, Luke states. Statistically, the 5’9”, 165-pounder got in on 28 tackles, made one interception, and recovered one fumble.

On offense, he caught 32 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns and added 81 rushing yards.

Rodriguez had 64 total tackles – 17 solo with one interceptions, one fumble caused, and five quarterback “hurries.”