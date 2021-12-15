Brookfield High basketball Lady Bulldogs roll to first 2021-22 win

As reported to LCL

HAMILTON — Something had to give last Monday when Brookfield’s and Hamilton: Penney’s girls’ teams clashed in non-conference high school basketball, both in search of an initial triumph this season.

Not surprisingly, Brookfield gave up being winless. Unfortunately, BHS’ Bulldogs did not quite join them in posting win No. 1 of 2021-22.

The Lady Bulldogs used backcourt defensive pressure to rattle the inexperienced Lady Hornets and get some easy transition points early, seizing a 17-9 lead after one quarter, and ballooning it to 27-11 by halftime before claiming a 46-21 verdict.

“We finally got our first win and it was against a district opponent, so even better,” commented Sharp, BHS girls head coach.

“A well-rounded game for us with several players contributing offensively and playing hard pressure defense to keep Penney off their game.”

The boys’ game was dead even at halftime, 23-23, but the host Penney High Hornets edged in front in the third period and closed out a 64-56 verdict, lowering the Bulldogs’ record to .

BHS’ Lady Bulldogs (1-6) got scoring from four sources in the first quarter, then clamped down hard on defense in the second stanza.

“We pressed early and Maddie Wilbeck got some steals that led to some easy buckets,” Sharp detailed. “Also, we got some early shots by freshmen Jerzi Fields and Greenlee McCollum to fall.

“Our bench really stepped up as well. Darcy Izard and Maggie Bennett came in and combined for 17 points, as well as continuing with great pressure defense,” he assessed.

Statistically, Brookfield had very good scoring distribution, even though no one surpassed single digits. Izard led the offense with nine points, followed by Bennett and Fields with eight apiece, McCollum with seven, and Wilbeck and Madilynn Lumsden with six each.

Hamilton (0-5), which was held to two field goals after the first quarter, was led in scoring by Anisten Houghton’s eight points.

The Bulldogs started fast, firing in 17 points in the first eight minutes to seize a 17-11 lead. However, the offense stalled in the second period and then Hamilton punished Brookfield at the free-throw line when the ’Dogs tried to foul their way back to the lead in the fourth quarter.

Up 39-36 entering the last stanza, the Hornets (2-2) suddenly got at free-throw line, making 15 of 19 foul shots the rest of the way, including getting a perfect 5-of-5 effort from Andrew Rich and eight successes at the stripe by Jared Potts. The hosts had been zero for six at the line through three periods.

Led by Owen Boley’s eight points, Brookfield got scoring contributions from five players in their fourth-period comeback bid, but it wasn’t to be.

Statistically, BHS was paced by Amos Baum’s 18 points and Boley’s 17. Tossing in another 13 Bryson Collier and Tommy Gunn had nine.

Hamilton also was led by an 18-points performance by Potts with Rich netting 17.

Brookfield went 10 of 18 on free throws.

Brookfield met Fayette at home Thursday, making up their postponed would-be season openers back before Thanksgiving.

Both BHS teams will take on Trenton at North Central Missouri College’s Ketcham Community Center in the “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout at Trenton Monday night. The girls will play at 6 p.m. with the boys following.

Then, after Christmas, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will play in the 3-days Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-29.

The BHS teams will play back-to-back in the first round of the 8-teams tourney, the girls opening against Plattsburg at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, with the boys then meeting Smithville right after.