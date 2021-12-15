BHS Bulldogs Pair Given All-State Football Recognition

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

BROOKFIELD — Seniors Austin Tucker and Trent Polley of the 2021 Brookfield High School football Bulldogs have been selected to the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Class 2 All-State third-team defense, it was publicly announced by the coaches’ group last week.

The 6’5”, 280-pounds Tucker was honored on the defensive side after being both a first-team Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association all-northeast district lineman on both offense and defense, just as he had been on the all-league teams as a unanimous selection.

Also selected second-team All-State was Polley at linebacker. The statewide nod was a bit unexpected, considering the BHS team’s 4-6 record and since the Bulldog had been second-team at the position on the media group’s Class 2 all-district list and the all-Clarence Cannon Conference list.

However, a couple of the three all-CCC first-teamers were from Class 1 schools and two of the four media all-district first-teamers also are on the coaches’ All-State list.

Statistically, Tucker was a part of 89 total tackles, a good number for a defensive lineman, coach Cory Luke reported. Of those, nine came on the opponent’s side of the line of scrimmage, three were sacks, and three caused fumbles. Tucker recovered three fumbles, as well.

The 6’2”, 190-pounds Polley was the Bulldogs’ leading tackler with 182 tackles – 68 solo – by BHS statistical tracking. He had three tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles, according to information provided by the coach.

“He broke the school record for tackles in a season, despite being dinged up for the latter half of the season,” noted Luke.

Brookfield had one MFCA All-State honoree a year ago when it went 5-5 – then-senior defensive lineman Dawson Baker.