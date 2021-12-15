Marceline HS basketball teams off on right foot in L&C Tuesday

As reported to LCL

MARCELINE — Despite their limited full-squad practice time beforehand, the Marceline High School basketball Tigers were able to join the Lady Tigers in having a successful start to their 2021-22 Lewis and Clark Conference play last Tuesday.

Hosting Paris, the Lady Tigers (4-1) used a blazing start to set the template for a 51-31 triumph. The Tigers (2-1) then followed with a 46-33 winning decision.

The Lady Tigers zoomed ahead 24-9 in the opening segment and were never challenged by the Lady Coyotes.

Once again, 5’10” senior forward Ramzee Bruner was the leading scorer for MHS with her 16 points, but she had company in the double-digits ranks. Freshman Natalee Pennington, a 5’5” point guard, netted 12 points in the win and 5’8” sophomore wing guard Avery Gillman provided another 11.

Also contributing to the cause with points were Cassi Rodgers with six points and Chloee Dorrell, Brailey Niemeier, and Addison Huber with two apiece.

No information on the MHS boys’ game had been received from head coach Michael Severa prior to Wednesday’s filing deadline for this edition.

Having visited La Plata for non-conference action Friday, the MHS basketball teams now are idle until just before New Year’s Day now. Both squads are due to face Hallsville at home on Thursday, Dec. 30.