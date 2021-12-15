Meadville basketball girls roll on

As reported to LCL

Meadville High School's undefeated girls' basketball squad won Thursday and Friday games handily, while their male counterparts lost.

Linn County’s girls won Friday to go to 2-0 in the Tri-County Conference and Mendon: Northwestern’s Eagles won both Thursday and Friday to move to 3-0 in Carroll-Livingston Activity Association action.

MEADVILLE — The Lady Eagles (7-0, 2-0 conf.) cruised to win lucky number No. 7, also their second in conference play.

No individual Meadville statistics had been reported or posted online prior to the press deadline for this article.

The boys’ contest saw the Eagles (2-5, 0-2 conf.) have great trouble finding the range. According to stats posted online, they shot only 22% from the floor as a team and made only two of 18 3-points shots.

Gauge Shiflett’s 11 points led the scoring, with Parker Hammond netting eight, while each snared six rebounds. Kyler Klein had a team-high eight boards, while Riley Ryan dished out five assists and Kaje Tsikoyak made a MHS-most three steals.

Next for the Meadville squads were Tuesday’s TCC home games with neighboring Linn County R-1. Next Tuesday, the MHS teams will play in the NCMC “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout at Trenton against Polo in 5:30 p.m. (girls) and 7:00 p.m. (boys) contests.

MENDON —No details were reported prior to Monday’s print deadline as the host Eagles (6-2, 3-0 conf.) won easily and the Lady Eagles (3-5, 2-1 conf.) struggled past the winless Lady Tigers.

This week, Northwestern visited Linn County Monday and hosted Braymer Tuesday prior to welcoming Hardin-Central Thursday.

PURDIN — The LCHS Lady Mustangs (3-2, 2-0 conf.) barely held off Atlanta, but managed to stay undefeated in league play and go back above .500 overall.

The Mustangs (1-4, 0-2 conf.) were not so fortunate as they lost a third in a row.

LCHS hosted Mendon: Northwestern Monday, then went to Meadville last night. They won’t play again until next Monday when they host Mercer.

HARDIN — After the girls’ runaway, the boys’ contest produced only 31 first-half points before Meadville grabbed a 29-22 lead after three periods, only to surrender 18 markers in the fourth to send the game to overtime, tied 40-40.

In the extra half-period, the host Bulldogs’ momentum carried over as they outscored the Eagles 8-3 to remain perfect thus far.

Powering the 5-0 Hardin-Central boys’ attack after intermission was senior Korbin Pugh. Already owning seven first-half points, he surpassed that in the third period alone with all eight of the Bulldogs’ points that kept them in sight of Meadville. He then had a team-most five in the fourth stanza as all five HCHS starters chipped in during an 18-points segment that caused OT.

In the additional four minutes, Ko. Pugh raised his game scoring total to 22 points with another bucket, but younger brother Kam had a deuce and his fifth and sixth free throws of the final 12 minutes to reach 10 points for the game and assure the Bulldogs’ latest win.

For Meadville’s boys (3-3), junior center Parker Hammond was the only double-digits scorer, tallying 19 points.

The girls’ game saw MHS (6-0) nuke Hardin-Central 46-8 in the first half. No individual Meadville statistics had been reported or posted online prior to the press deadline for this article.

Hardin-Central (1-3), which made only 20% of its 2-points field-goal attempts and none of its three tries outside the arc, had eight points and seven rebounds from senior Alyssa Rechtermann and four assists by sophomore Libby Fifer.

TINA — Northwestern’s girls made a brief bid to make the opening game intriguing, trailing only 10-8 after one quarter, but the Lady Dragons (3-1, 1-0 conf.) overpowered the shorter Lady Eagles inside in the second and third frames to have the “running clock” operating from the outset of the final stanza.

Junior low post standout Kadie Rounkles followed a dozen first-half points with 14 in the third quarter alone before finishing with 32 for the 6-members T-A team. Classmate Regan Crowe tacked on 17.

Northwestern (2-5, 1-1 conf.) was led by six from Anna Speichinger.

With an array of contributors, NHS’ boys (4-2, 2-0 conf.) tripled their 18-14 lead after one period to a 12-points gap by intermission and cruised from there.

Hayden Harms’ 18 points topped a trio of Eagles scorers in dual digits. Trey Stockwell had 11 and Landon Winn 10. Eight of Winn’s came in the first quarter, as did eight of Harms’.

Tina-Avalon’s boys (2-2, 0-1 conf.) were led by Kylier Sturgeon’s 13 markers – seven of which were deposited in the first quarter and Tucker Singer’s 11, all but one of which came in the last period.