Meadville High basketball boys snap short skid

As reported to LCL

A highly-uncharacteristic Meadville High School basketball Eagles record three games under .500 improved a bit Tuesday night, capping a home sweep of MHS’ western county rival.

After the Lady Eagles won 50-30 for their eighth victory without a loss this season Tuesday, the Meadville boys dominated the first half to set their winning margin in a 63-39 Tri-County Conference triumph over the Mustangs.

Elsewhere in county and near-county area hoops early in the week, Linn County R-1 split Monday home play Mendon: Northwestern. Northwestern hosted Braymer in Carroll-Livingston Activity Association hoops Tuesday, but no results or information was available prior to Wednesday’s press deadline.

MEADVILLE — Entering after 3-consecutive setbacks, Ryan Young’s Eagles shot nearly 60% from inside the arc and a respectable 35% beyond it to win by a couple dozen.

Meadville’s boys (3-5, 1-2 conf.) out-gunned the Mustangs (1-6, 0-3 conf.) 19-8 in the opening period and then 21-8 in the second to lead by their eventual winning spread at halftime. In fact, each club scored 13 points in the third frame and 10 in the fourth to keep things status quo.

Statistically, Eagles junior postman Parker Hammond delivered a scoring-rebounding double-double of a team-high 15 points and 10 boards. He also shared the team lead with four assists and made a couple of steals.

Riley Ryan supported him with 11 markers on 5-of-7 marksmanships from 19 feet in, while also having four helpers, a handful of rebounds, and team-best three swipes. Kyler Klein, an 11th grader like Ryan and Hammond, made three of his four shorter-range attempts from the field and netted 11 points.

From deeper, Wade Van Dyke knocked down three of five tries from outside the arc for nine points and Kaje Tsikoyak chipped in eight points to the win.

Meadville’s girls (8-0, 3-0 conf.) had little difficulty turning back their northeastern neighbors, who dipped to 4-3 with a 2-1 TCC record. No specifics on the Lady Eagles’ statistics in their victory were available prior to press deadline.

No Linn County statistics were reported or available.

LCHS’ teams will wrap up pre-holiday-break action Monday, welcoming Mercer for non-conference action.

Meadville’s teams have one more pre-Christmas contest each – Tuesday in the North Central Missouri College Foundation’s “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout at the college’s Ketcham Community Center in Trenton. The girls will meet the strong Polo team, which took its first loss of the season Tuesday at Milan, at 5:30 p.m., followed by the schools’ boys’ squads.

Meadville will have an outing between the holidays, as well, playing in the new “Twelve Courts of Christmas” shootout at Kansas City’s reconfigured Hy-Vee Arena (former Kemper Arena). Both teams facing St. Joseph Christian, the girls will have a 2 p.m. contest Thursday, Dec. 30, with the boys to follow at 4, presumably on the same floor.

PURDIN — Monday’s play resulted in the anticipated split, although LCHS’ Mustangs took a crack at posting their second victory and denying the Eagles a seventh win.

No specifics on either game were reported or available prior to Wednesday’s press deadline.

Northwestern also hosted Braymer in CLAA competition Tuesday, but neither an outcome for either contest nor details were reported or available before deadline.

Northwestern had one more pre-Christmas playing date after Tuesday, hosting Hardin-Central in league action Thursday.