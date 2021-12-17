Northwestern swept Thursday after splitting with Linn County Monday

As reported to LCL

A pseudo-elimination clash to see which Carroll-Livingston Activity Association high school boys’ basketball team would try to be the main challenger to league newcomer Higbee this season went both to the home team and the combatant with the best previous record Thursday night, but was marred by personnel-availability circumstances for the loser.

Hosting Mendon: Northwestern when the Eagles were without two of their biggest offensive threats – Gannon Johnson and Landon Winn, the undefeated Hardin-Central Bulldogs got one of their primary weapons going after halftime and broke away from an 18-18 tie midway through the contest to defeat the Eagles 59-45.

Winn missed at least a second game in a row for NHS, while Johnson had led the Eagles to their Monday victory over Linn County with 18 points.

After Korbin Pugh and Mason Freece kept them treading water with 12 combined points through the sluggish first half, HCHS’ Brayden Schick erupted for 14 himself in a 27-points third period which jumped the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 conf.) into a 14-points lead (41-27) and they kept it there the rest of the way.

Schick continued to haunt Northwestern in the even-steven final frame and ended the night with a game-high 20 points. Ko. Pugh, who ripped the cords three times from 3-points distance in the second-half push, finished with 16 points and Freece 11.

With their attack crimped by the lineup vacancies, Northwestern’s boys (7-3, 3-1 conf.) had 12 points from Hayden Harms, 10 by Brennen Jacobs, and nine by Ashton Sackrey.

The boys’ win made it an evening’s sweep for Hardin-Central, which also used a second-half surge to prevail 37-29. HCHS led 13-12 at intermission.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-3, 3-0 conf.) again were paced by MacKenzie Smith, who rang up 15 markers. Alyssa Rechtermann chipped in nine, seven of those after halftime as HCHS jumped farther in front.

Northwestern’s girls (3-7, 2-2 conf.) were led by Anna Speichinger’s 10 points.

Northwestern is finished until Jan. 4 when it plays at Hale in league action.

Hardin-Central’s last pre-Christmas game was Monday at non-conference foe Jamesport: Tri-County.

PURDIN — In Monday, Dec. 13, non-conference play of which only the final scores were known in time for last weekend’s edition, Linn County’s Lady Mustangs (4-2) only had 11 first-half points, but, given they only surrendered 14 all night, they weren’t in a tough spot with that.

Once out of the locker room at halftime, coach Tanner White’s team perked up on the offensive end behind Martia Brosdahl. Scoreless in the opening two quarters, she was perfect in five trips to the foul line and added four buckets for a 13-points night that led the Lady Mustangs.

Alyssa Bukovac added nine tallies and Morgan Livingston eight to the LCHS cause. NHS’ Lady Eagles had five apiece from Alexa McCollum and Jaden Mauzey.

The boys’ contest saw the visiting Eagles in control most of the way, even without Winn.

Northwestern led 13-5 after one period and 29-17 at the half. The gap was up to 15, 41-26, prior to a late push by the Mustangs (1-5) that whittled the final spread to single digits.

In addition to Johnson’s 18 markers, Trey Stockwell tallied 12 for the victors, with Harms and Brennen Jacobs combining for another 17.

Linn County’s boys actually had three twin-figures scorers. Cooper Ballinger netted 15 points, Mason Small 13, and Gage Seals 11.

After hosting Mercer Monday, Linn County now is on hiatus from game play until Jan. 4 when it goes to Brunswick.