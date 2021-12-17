On Third Try, Brookfield HS Basketball Bulldogs Finally Get Cigar

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

After living the sports adage “close, but no cigar” in their two previous contests, the 2021-22 Brookfield High School basketball Bulldogs finally got to “light up” for the first time Thursday (Dec. 16).

After the Lady Bulldogs earned a second-straight triumph following an 0-5 start to their campaign, the BHS boys opened a double-digits lead down the stretch in the first half and largely kept it there the rest of the night, defeating the visiting Fayette Falcons 66-50 for the ’Dogs’ initial victory of the season in seven tries.

The sweep of the action, postponed from Nov. 19 because Fayette’s football team had only finished playing a few days earlier, created an opportunity for both BHS teams to be on modest winning streaks heading into the post-Christmas Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament (see bracket on next page).

Brookfield’s girls and boys were to face Trenton this past Monday night in the North Central Missouri College Foundation’s 16th-annual “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout in Trenton. Both games figured to winnable for either school.

If the Brookfield girls captured Monday’s contest, they’d be on a 3-games streak going into the tourney, having won at Hamilton prior to topping Fayette.

Tuesday’s Bulldogs victory saw it not only get double-digits scoring production from three sources, but had a half-dozen player tally at least six. While the Falcons (1-5) also had three in dual figures, no one else provided more than five.

Playing on its home court for only the second time thus far, Brookfield’s boys got out to an early lead and stayed there, although a couple of lulls and occasional defensive rebounding lapses allowed FHS to stay close into the second period.

Behind Owen Boley’s nine points and six by Amos Baum, BHS earned a 19-15 advantage after eight minutes, then slashed the game open a bit in the second stanza, mostly in bites of three.

Senior Mitchell Day came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-points shots and sophomore guard Hank Parks sank one triple and converted all three free throws when he was fouled trying another to provide for about 75% of BHS’ 17 second-stanza tallies that led to a 36-23 intermission margin for the home team.

With the Bulldogs – particularly Boley – capitalizing in transition several times, Brookfield eased its edge up to 15, 52-37, going the fourth quarter and eventually surged to as much as a 22-points gap during the final segment before settling for the 16-points triumph.

Statistically in the boys’ contest, Boley was the top scorer with 17 points, all in the first 24 minutes. Not far behind was teammate Bryson Collier with 14 – 10 after intermission. Baum had eight by halftime and finished with a dozen.

Importantly contributing another 21 in composite was the trio of Day (8), Parks (7), and Tommy Gunn (6). The other two BHS markers were from John Walgren.

The winners were a decent 14 of 25 at the foul stripe, while Fayette only attempted 11 and made seven.

Pacing the FHS scoring with 15 points was 6’6” senior post man Theo Owings. Ben Wells, a junior, rang up 14 – eight of which came in the last quarter after the outcome was largely determined – and Dalton Collins scored 11.

Brookfield’s girls had multiple chances to grab their game by the scruff of the neck and win more handily, but they couldn’t avoid turnovers often enough. While Fayette, which had a bushel-load of giveaways itself, didn’t cash in on a high percentage of the Lady Bulldogs’ mistakes, it did enough to remain in contention until the final 60-90 seconds.

With both clubs frigid from the floor in addition to having ball-security issues, the game was tied 4-4 with about 1:10 remaining in the first quarter when Lady Bulldogs freshman Greenlee McCollum was left all alone near the left corner and drilled a 3-pointer that gave BHS the lead for keeps. An inside deuce by junior reserve Torie Trentham about 18 seconds later gave the hosts a 9-4 lead after one frame.

Continuing to stifle the Lady Falcons’ efforts to put up points, BHS didn’t fare much better, but did manage a 6-4 scoring edge in the second stanza to lead 15-8 at intermission.

Both sides discovered some solutions in their locker rooms and matched the 23 total points of the opening half in the third quarter alone.

BHS struck first on freshman Jerzie Field’s driving bank shot in transition and then her 17-footer from near the left baseline off a teammate’s dish inside the first 1:15, momentarily boosting the Lady ’Dogs to an 11-points lead, 19-8, but it didn’t last.

However, because the third-quarter scoring eventually was almost evenly split and because sophomore guard Maddie Wilbeck drove coast to coast in the final 10 seconds to hit a 7-foot runner in the lane with four seconds left, Brookfield owned a 26-20 advantage going into the last scheduled stanza.

Another good start in the fourth quarter pumped the lead back to 10 at 31-21 with about 5:45 to go and the teams dueled on even terms the rest of the way.

“I felt like our team really controlled the tempo of the game throughout the night with strong, tough defenses, mixing it up often between zone, man, and pressing to keep Fayettre guessing and unable to really get in a good rhythm,” assessed Ronnie Sharp, BHS head coach.

“Offensively, we were often our own worst enemy by making unforced turnovers and missing too many great opportunities at the basket to score.”

Statistically in the girls’ tussle, frosh Fields’ 12 markers led all scorers. With three inside buckets down the stretch, sophomore Madilynn Lumsden came on to finish with eight. Importantly, other Lady Bulldogs contributed, as well, with Darcy Izard tallying five, Wilbeck and Trentham four each, McCollum those go-ahead three, and Maggie Bennett two.

Sharp observed, “Seven different players were able to contribute offensively, which – for us to be competitive – is going to have to be a common occurrence.“

Fayette’s top scorer was senior Laci Fuhlage with 10.

Neither team did itself any favors at the foul line, Brookfield going three of 10 and Fayette five of 13.