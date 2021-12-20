Marceline HS divvied up roundball pair at La Plata

As reported to LCL

LA PLATA — With a very good third period augmenting a 7-points halftime lead and behind a big scoring night by Wyatt Molloy, Marceline High School’s basketball Tigers hiked their record to 3-1 with a 64-47 victory at La Plata Friday, Dec. 17, in their final pre-Christmas outing.

The Lady Tigers (4-2) played tough over the last three quarters, but could not overcome a struggling start, as they lost their non-conference outing, 66-55, to dip to 4-2.

Both Marceline squads are on tap to close out 2021 competition Thursday, Dec. 30, with non-league home games against Hallsville.

At La Plata, Marceline’s boys began a bit sluggishly on offense, coach Michael Severa reported, but still led 13-9 after the first quarter.

Molloy, Will Heller and Sam Gillman then joined forces to score all 18 MHS points in the second period, helping bump the lead up to 31-24 at halftime.

“As had been our ‘m.o.’ in the first 3 games, the boys came out with a strong third quarter again,” the coach shared, generating 21 points to lead by 20, 52-32, going to the last frame.

“We were able to get all of our reserves into the game in the fourth quarter,” Severa noted.

Molloy rang up 27 points, including multiple “strong takes to the basket,” described the Tigers’ coach. Heller used his inside/outside game to produce 16 points overall, the coach detailed, and Gillman had 10.

With all 12 players getting court time, the rest of the scoring came from Landen Gardner with four points, Rafe Bohonsky with a 3-pointer, and Zach Niemeier and Cayden Davis chipped in two points apiece.

“We will be able to have 7-consecutive practices to clean up our deficiencies before we play Hallsville,” noted Severa, who didn’t have that luxury prior to the team’s start of game play, due to the length of the football Tigers’ state-runnerup season that stretched into early December.

The MHS-La Plata girls’ game was not fully decided by the 19-10 advantage the home team staked out in the opening eight minutes, but, despite playing to a near-standoff the rest of the way and a big offensive game from Natalee Pennington, Marceline could not make up the ground.

The Lady TIgers slid to a 37-24 deficit at halftime before outscoring La Plata by a point in the last half.

Pennington fired in 22 points to power the Marceline attack. Ramzee Bruner joined her in twin numbers with 10 and Chloee Dorrell and Cassi Rodgers added eight apiece. Rounding out the visitors’ scoring were Lucy Moseley, Avery Gillman and Addison Huber with two points each and Ireland Bloss with one.