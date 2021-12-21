Trio of Linn County Wrestlers Prevail in Huge Tournament

As reported to LCL

SEDALIA — With three individual champions, Marceline’s and Brookfield’s high school wrestling squads emerged from the massive (40-schools) “Battle at the KATY Trail” tournament Dec. 17-18 at Sedalia as the fourth- and sixth-place teams, respectively.

Paced by title-winning efforts from 170-pounder Mason Barnett and 106-pounder Drew Griffin, MHS’ boys racked up 349 team points, good for fourth in the team standings behind champion Mid-Buchanan (578), Centralia, and Richmond. Marceline nosed out Trenton for fourth by 6-1/2 points.

Standing sixth was Brookfield with 303 points, powered by 113-pounder Peyton Parn’s championship and a pair of other top-3 finishers.

The event, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, involved exclusively Class 1 teams, about half of those programs statewide. It was Marceline’s first competition after its extended football season.

The busiest of the three champions from the county, all of whom exited the tourney still undefeated on the season, was Barnett.

The senior faced and defeated seven opponents, defeating two by fall, one by technical fall, and four by decision.

Both of the lightweights took the mat five times without setback. Each won three bouts by fall and two by decision.

In their championship bouts, Barnett, Griffin and P. Parn each won by decision against an opponent who had not previously lost this season.

P. Parn, who also defeated a previously-perfect foe in the semifinals by a 4-2 count, posted a 5-1 win over Dallas Grippando of team-champion Mid-Buchanan to wrap up his weekend and spike his season record to 16-0.

Griffin, after a first-period pin of his semifinals foe, dominated by title bout against Levi Wilhelm of Knob Noster, as well, racking up an 8-1 triumph.

Barnett concluded his work, which included a clear-cut, 7-1 win in the semifinals, with a 4-1 decision over Isaac Rodriguez of Butler.

While Brookfield had a lone champ, it did have a second title-bout participant, as well as the only third-place winner among the two Linn County schools.

Junior Gambal Staddie of the Bulldogs sustained only his second loss in 15 bouts this season when he fell to Conner Teat of Richmond by fall in 3:42 in their 132-pounds title clash.

Before that, Staddie had won five outings in the tourney – four by fall, including in the semifinals, and one by major decision.

Teammate Devan Parn also sustained only his second loss of 2021-22 when he was pinned by Palmyra’s Collin Arch at 3:02 in their semifinals meeting.

D. Parn, a winner by fall in four of his prior five 138-pounds bouts in the tourney, rebounded to register his second major decision in the third-place duel, dominating Conner Quinn of Marceline 11-2 for his 15th win of the season thus far.

C. Quinn, who went 4-2 in the tourney, was one of three MHS Tigers to take fourth place. Ryder Gooch at 160 and Hunter Nelson at 182 did the same, Gooch getting five wins and Nelson four.

BHS had one wrestler take fourth. Cole Weaver at 126 pounds took his first five bouts before falling in 11-9 in overtime in the championship semifinals to a Mid-Buchanan opponent. He then had to injury-default at 3:39 of his third-place bout.

Other Marceline grapplers involved in the team’s delayed debut and their weight divisions and records in the event included Canaan Wright (126, 5-2), Jace Bixenman (145, 6-3), Bennett Phillips (152, 2-4), Jaxon Schmitt (195, 4-2), Trentin Goosey (220, 0-6), and Broc Cordray (285, 0-5).

The remainder of the Brookfield participants and their weight divisions and records were Shayton McCormick (120, 3-2), Cooper Clarkson (145, 3-4), Jaden Kyle (152, 3-4), Kendrell Carter (160, 4-3), and Gunnar Drescher (182, 1-1 plus four medical-forfeit losses).

Cordray Baker was entered to compete at 195 pounds for the ’Dogs, but was not able to for medical reasons.