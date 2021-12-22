Brookfield basketball boys win second in row

As reported to the LCL

TRENTON — The chance for Brookfield High School’s basketball teams to notch consecutive sweeps slipped away Monday, Dec. 20, but the boys at least managed to make it back-to-back wins with an overwhelming triumph.

Coach Carey Davison’s BHS boys (2-7) completely befuddled Trenton with their 1-3-1 zone defense, not only stymieing THS’ efforts to score, but causing multiple turnovers that turned into transition baskets. The result was a not-as-close-as-it-looks 59-23 crushing of Trenton’s Bulldogs.

The BHS girls, on the other hand, squandered a 12-5 lead after one quarter and 25-19 halftime advantage, managing only 15 post-intermission tallies as Trenton came from behind to win, 46-40.

Both BHS began play in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament at St. Joseph Monday and played again last night before being in final-round contests today.

In the Brookfield boys’ shellacking of Trenton, BHS posted 11 unanswered points in the game’s first four minutes and were never threatened thereafter.

“(That’s) Back-to-back wins and games in which we played our style of basketball,” Davison observed. “Got to stay hungry and work hard each day to get better.”

Hank Parks started the onslaught with a 3-pointer from between the right wing and corner inside the contest’s first 20 seconds. Bryson Collier scored down low, Owen Boley turned Tommy Gunn’s steal into a fast-break layup, and Collier connected on a short shot in the paint to make it 9-0.

After a Trenton timeout, Brookfield merely shrugged and kept chugging. A double-team led to a THS turnover which Brookfield transitioned into another Boley.

Finally, a Trenton trey got it on the scoreboard with three minutes remaining in the opening period, but it wouldn’t add on until the second. In the meantime, Amos Baum’s quick drive in transition, another Boley layup after a forecourt steal, Gunn’s right-side lay-in off Collier’s short, quick, cross-lane pass, and a Gunn fast-break layup after another Brookfield theft completed a 22-3 opening frame favoring the blue and white.

The decimation continued unabated in the second period.

As the final minute of the first half arrived, Brookfield had grown its lead to 38-5, but was not through.

Trenton got a basket with about 25 seconds remaining to make it 38-7, but – after a turnover by each team – Brookfield had a chance to in-bound the ball midway in the backcourt with 2.5 seconds to go.

With Trenton’s defense seemingly disinterested, Baum accelerated to easily beat his defender and accept the throw-in. Zipping about 15 feet to the midcourt line and then beyond by nearly the same margin, the Brookfield guard jumped and, a half-second before the buzzer, let fly with a 31-footer that received no particular challenge from a defender and swished it for a 41-7 intermission spread.

Brookfield then settled for a 15-11 advantage in the third stanza before the “running clock” rule zipped through the last stanza with BHS settling for the 36-points triumph.

Statistically, Brookfield torched the nets at a 71% rate from 2-points distance and hit half of its 10 3-point tries, resulting in a 66% overall mark from the floor.

Boley, who missed only one of nine shots, netted a game-high 17 points. Collier, also misfiring only once in six tries, had 10 points and earned five assists. Baum hit all three of his shots and equaled his seven points with as many assists. All told, a half-dozen BHS players had six or more points, including senior Mitchell Day knocking down both of his trey tries.

The girls’ game saw Brookfield get first-half scoring from five sources, paced by junior guard’s Darcy Izard’s hot-handed 11 points, but could not maintain its flow after the mid-game break. It managed only three second-half field goals.

“Our inexperience caught up to us once again, now for the four time this season losing a close game,” commented Ronnie Sharp, BHS girls’ head coach. “This is the third one in which we had the lead going into the fourth quarter and just lacked that ability to close it out.

“It was hard to handle the loss, but our team knows that this was again a great experience for us and some more growing pains that we need to work through.”

After freshman Mirena King (10) and senior Morgan King (three 3s) kept Trenton in the neighborhood by producing all of its first-half points, smooth freshman Astrid Soriano stepped up to provide a team-most eight tallies in the last half as THS cam back to chase down Brookfield.

With Soriano scoring six points, Trenton got within 33-31 going to the last quarter, then combined a trey, three deuces, and 6-of-8 free throw shooting to complete its comeback.

“Our team knows that all of these close games are good signs for the future since everyone will be returning and hopefully our injured players will be back with us next season,” coach Sharp reflected. “If we can compete now, then we should put ourselves in a good position to win more later.”

Statistically, Izard ended the night as the game’s top scorer with 17 points with Madilynn Lumsden chipping in eight and Jerzie Fields seven.

Trenton had 16 by Mi. King.