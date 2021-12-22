Linn County R-1 basketball Mustangs gained second win before Christmas

As reported to LCL

PURDIN — The Linn County High School basketball Mustangs salvaged a split of a home doubleheader with Mercer in their final 2021 outing, picking up a second win of the season.

Despite a subpar start, the Mustangs limited the guest Cardinals to only 16 points in the last three periods to turn a 15-8 deficit after one into a comfortable 49-31 non-conference triumph.

The Mercer girls were plundered 18-3 in the opening quarter of their game and dipped to .500 with a 64-23 defeat.

Once LCHS’ boys got their game together, they dominated, allowing Cardinals other than Tyler Meinecke to produce only three markers in the last three periods after they’d netted 10, including three buckets by Brenden Wolfe in the opening eight minutes.

After trailing by seven after one stanza, the Mustangs (2-6) had a 23-22 lead at halftime. Gage Seals, whose five points had headlined the surge to the lead, continued his production after halftime. With eight more points in the third period as Linn County essentially salted the win away and another four in the fourth, Seals finished with a team-high 17 markers. Hitting a couple of bombs during the game, Cooper Ballinger chipped in 10 points and Mason Small eight to the winning cause.

Mercer’s Ty. Meinecke paced all scorers with 18.

Even when the Lady Mustangs (4-4) had a halfway-decent quarter, they lost major ground to Mercer. The Lady Cardinals held a 34-9 lead at halftime before Linn County more than doubled its offensive output in the third stanza alone. However, while LCHS was netting 10 points in that frame, Mercer was racking up 26, widening its margin to 41 points entering the accelerated-timing last segment.

Alyssa Bukovac’s 13 points accounted for the majority of Lady Mustangs points as they played the second half without top player Morgan Livingston, who had managed only one tally in the first half. Mercer star Tori Meinecke pumped in 28 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace a trio of double-digits scorers.

Linn County will resume competition Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a non-league visit to Brunswick.