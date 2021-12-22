Meadville basketball Lady Eagles knocked from perfect perch

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

TRENTON, Mo. — A week after tasting their first defeat of the season, Polo High School’s basketball Lady Panthers crashed the Meadville Lady Eagles’ unbeaten party Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Winners their first eight times on the court in 2021-21, MHS’ girls were overwhelmed in the first two quarters by the PHS 1-2 punch of Hanna Vaught and Mary Copeland, being doubled up 36-18 before making the final score a bit more respectable with a better second half defensively. Still, the 50-39 final was relatively emphatic.

Following that contest, the Eagles had their own comedown, charging to as much as a 6-points lead after trailing by six at halftime, only to wobble to the wire a 41-40 loser to Polo when the Panthers used an offensive rebound with a couple of seconds left to draw a foul and hit the winning free throw.

Both MHS squads have one more 2021 game to play, hooking up with St. Joseph Christian Thursday, Dec. 30, for girls’ and boys’ contests in the inaugural “Twelve Courts of Christmas” shootout at Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) in Kansas City. The girls’ contest will be at 2 p.m. and boys’ at 4.

At Trenton, Polo’s Vaught began a 21-points night with seven first-frame points, leading the Lady Panthers (7-1) to a 17-8 margin.

Vaught continued to be a tormentor in the second quarter, tacking on another six, while post player Copeland went off for five baskets.

With the 18-points lead at the break, Polo was content with a low-scoring third quarter which saw each side sink only two shots. Since both of the Lady Eagles’ were from beyond the arc, they nibbled a couple of points off the sizable deficit, but never put the outcome in any real doubt.

When Vaught, after a scoreless third stanza, went back to work with eight more markers, Polo easily coasted to the finish line in front.

In addition to Vaught’s 21 points, Copeland tossed in 14 in the PHS girls’ second-straight win after their lone loss to Milan.

Meadville’s girls had four scorers in dual digits, but no one with more than 11 points. Korrie Holcer had that number with both Maggie McLain and Kendra Myers netting 10. Mallory Dennis chipped in eight more.

The boys’ contest saw Polo get to .500 with a strong start and finish.

Ahead by six after each of the first two quarters, the Panthers (4-4) were flat coming out of the locker room in the second half and their lead quickly vanished. Five different Eagles chipped in points and the only PHS basket of the period was a 3-pointer by guard Trent Raby with a second left.

In front 30-27 to commence the last period, Meadville looked to have taken the game in hand as it secured a 6-points lead. However, lefthander T. Raby connected twice more on pull-up triples from quarter-court on the right side to erase the lead and level things at 40-40.

After each side was unsuccessful in finding the hoop and snapping the deadlock inside the last minute of regulation time, a pull-up floater in the lane by T. Raby after a drive from out front caromed off the iron with five seconds left.

However, teammate Gage Gilbert, with only two prior points, crashed the glass and snared the rebound. As he attempted a putback, he was fouled with 2-plus seconds on the clock, giving him two chances to snap the tie.

His first attempt missed, but the second one fell through, giving Polo its first lead of the last quarter.

After each team took a timeout, MHS successfully fired its in-bounds to near midcourt. As the clock started, the ball was headmanned to a teammate heading toward the basket, but before that Eagle could get an attempted game-winning shot off – it was not good anyway, time expired and Polo prevailed.

Statistically, for Meadville, only Riley Ryan reached twin figures, netting 11 points – eight of them before halftime as he kept his team in it. Kaje Tsikoyak hit three 3s for nine points, Parker Hammond added eight, and Kyler Klein provided seven off the bench.

T. Raby found the target four times each from inside and outside the arc to give himself a game-high 20 points.